White House Chief of Staff John Kelly told Laura Ingraham Monday night he was too busy to “watch very much in the TV” about the days indictments and guilty pleas by former Donald Trump campaign figures in Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian election meddlng.

Ingraham, debuting her Fox News Channel 10 PM program The Ingraham Angle, asked him about the day’s news on the indictments of the president’s former campaign chair Paul Manaford, his associate Rick Gates, and “another minor aide” in the Trump administration, aka foreign relations adviser George Papadopoulos.

“All of the activities, as I understand it, that they were indicted for was long before they ever met Donald Trump or, or had an association with the campaign,” Kelly answered, inaccurately.

Monday’s news on former Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos was that he had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia while working for the Trump campaign, and has been cooperating with the special counsel investigation since his July arrest.

“But I think the reaction of the administration is, let the legal justice system work. Everyone’s presumed innocent and we’ll see where it goes,” he added.

Asked if the staff is “worried that when indictments start being handed down, that this is just the first, second, third shoe to drop, but there will be many more to follow?” Kelly answered, “I think the staff is very comfortable with simply serving the nation. The vast majority of the staff would have nothing to do with any of this kind of thing. So there no, there’s no worry about it. Everyone is just doing the things that they were hired to do to serve the nation.”

Ingraham also took Kelly back to his comments about Rep Frederica Wilson after she claimed with outrage to have heard President Donald Trump telling La David Johnson’s widow her husband knew what he was signing up for but that it hurt anyway. At a White House press briefing, Kelly slammed Wilson for listening in on that private moment and recalled his previous encounter with the Florida congresswoman, in which he claimed that, at the dedication for an FBI building named after two slain agents, Wilson took the podium to boast that she’d raised the funds for the building. “Empty barrel” he called her. Ingraham noted clips of the dedication show “Wilson, in her speech, did not brag about getting funding, as you indicated in your remarks,” though, Ingraham conceded, Wilson “certainly used the word ‘I’ a lot.” Video showed Wilson actually boasted about getting quick action on naming the building after the two slain FBI agents.

Kelly wasn’t backing down, saying she did more talking before the ceremony and at the reception afterwards. “It was a package deal,” he insisted, adding, “I don’t want to get into it.”

“Do you feel like you have something to apologize for?” Ingraham asked.

“No. Never,” Kelly shot back. “I’ll apologize if I need to. But for something like that, absolutely not. I stand by my comments.”

Last month, after FNC announced it had parted ways with Eric Bolling, the network announced Sean Hannity was moving from 10 PM ET to 9, to take on MSNBC’s ratings powerhouse Rachel Maddow. Ingraham got the 10 PM timeslot.

directly starting next week in anticipation of Fox News Channel debuting Laura Ingraham’s new show on the day.

About a month earlier, Matt Drudge posted a rare tweet saying the popular conservative radio host/Donald Trump supporter was in line for a primetime slot on the network, posting a picture of Ingraham with a caption that read: “FALL PREVIEW: Laura Ingraham’s prime time to shine!”