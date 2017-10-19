White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said he was “stunned” that “a member of Congress would have listened in” on a president’s phone call to the widow of a fallen soldier, as did Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson.

“I thought at least that was scared,” Kelly said at today’s press briefing, during which you could hear a pin drop.

“When I was a kid growing up a lot of things were sacred. Women were sacred, looked upon with great honor – that’s obviously not the case as we see from recent cases,” Kelly said, in an apparent reference to the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

“Dignity for live, that’s gone. Religion, that seems to be gone as well. Gold star families – I think that left at the convention over the summer,” he continued, fueling TV news debate as to whether he was dinging his boss, President Donald Trump.

But I just thought the selfless devotion that brings a man or woman to die on the battlefield – I just thought that might still be sacred. And when I listened to this woman, and what she was saying, what she was doing on TV…the only thing I could do to collect my thoughts was to go walk among the finest men and women on this earth. You can always find them at Arlington National Cemetery,” he said dramatically. Kelly said he walked there for 90 minutes “among the stones, some of whom I put there because they were doing what I told them to do when they were killed.”

Addressing reporters, Kelly said, “I hope, as you write your stories, let’s not let this last thing that is sacred, a young man or women giving his or her life for country, let’s somehow keep that sacred. It eroded a great deal yesterday by the selfish behavior of a member of Congress,” he said.

Kelly defended Trump’s phone call, taking responsibility for the president’s words to La David Johnson’s widow.

“There is no perfect way to make that phone call,” Kelly said, revealing his first recommendation was that Trump not make the calls because it’s not a phone call family members are looking forward to. Trump asked him about previous presidents, and Kelly reported he told Trump, “I can tell you President Obama…did not call my family,” which, Kelly told reporters, had not been intended as a criticism, just a statement of fact in answer to a question.

Trump elected to make the phone call to the families of the four soldiers killed in the Niger ambush. “He called four people…and expressed condolences in the best way he could,” Kelly insisted.

Before the calls, Trump sought his advice on the wording, and Kelly said he responded, “Let me tell you what my best friends told me: He was doing exactly what he wanted to do when he was killed. He knew what he was getting into by joining that 1%. He knew what the possibilities were, because we’re at war. And, when he died, he was surrounded by the best men on earth, his friends.”

“That’s what the president tried to say to four families the other day.”