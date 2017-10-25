EXCLUSIVE: John Fusco has been hired by Sidney Kimmel Entertainment to adapt the popular children’s book PAX which the production company wrangled away after winning a bidding war last year. The book was No. 1 on The New York Times best-selling children’s book Pax from author Sara Pennypacker. It will be produced as a live-action feature through SKE.

The story is about love and defining your family is about a boy who is separated from his pet fox and how they try to find each other again during the devastation of war. In writing Pax, which is Latin for “peace,” Pennypacker had been inspired by reports of children injured, displaced and orphaned by wars and decided to write a book chronicling the devastation of war on children through the eyes of a boy and his pet fox.

Fusco, who adapted the best-selling faith-based book The Shack and also was the creator/writer of the TV show Marco Polo, just finished the script Spirit Animals for Universal Pictures and producer Deborah Forte. Another top credit is Netflix’s and John Lee Hancock’s The Highwaymen which stars Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson.

Fusco is repped UTA and Syndicate Entertainment.