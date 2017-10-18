EXCLUSIVE: John Ellison Conlee has been added as a series regular to Syfy’s Tremors, the Kevin Bacon-starring sci-fi reboot ordered to pilot in June. Conlee (LBJ) will play Harlan Maylor, described as a character whose obsession with those pesky Graboid sandworms took a heavy personal toll.

Based on Bacon’s 1990 film of the same name, Tremors picks up 25 years after the killer Graboid worms nearly destroyed the Nevada town of Perfection. Bacon plays Valentine McKee, who beat the sandworms once and will attempt to do it again, though first he’ll have to deal with age, alcohol and a delusional hero complex.

Conlee’s character Harlan is described as a scruffy mess and Valentine’s closest pal. A genius who began his adult years working for a biotech company, Harlan now dedicates himself to yoga, meditation and self-exploration. Says Syfy, Harlan was “a geeky teenager obsessed with the idea of hunting the Sandworm of Tatooine.”

In addition to Rob Reiner’s upcoming LBJ, Conlee’s credits include Boardwalk Empire, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Madam Secretary, and he’s appeared on Broadway in The Full Monty, The Constant Wife and 1776.

From Universal Cable Productions, Tremors will be directed by Vincenzo Natali from a script by Andrew Miller, who will also serve as showrunner and executive producer along with Bacon and David Schiff in association with Blumhouse Television. The pilot will soon begin shooting in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Conlee is represented by Meghan Schumacher Management, Cornerstone Agency and Schreck, Rose, Dapello, Adams, Berlin & Dunham.