WME announced that Joey Lee and Jay Williams will be co-heads of the Nashville office alongside Rob Beckham and Greg Oswald. They will oversee the agency’s day-to-day operations in Nashville. Lee and Williams represent many leading artists in country music, including Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley and many others.

Lee joined WME as a partner in 2010 following WME’s acquisition of his company, 360 Artist Agency. Lee was previously the president of 360 Artist Agency and CEO of Buddy Lee Attractions. Williams made his start in the WME mailroom and worked his way up and became a partner in 2012. In addition to Beckham, Lee, Oswald, and Williams, partners in WME’s Nashville office include Becky Gardenhire, Shari Lewin, Keith Miller, Kevin Neal, Risha Rodgers, and Lane Wilson.

WME is the market leader amongst music agencies in Nashville, with their artists winning 9 out of 13 ACM Awards and 7 out of 11 CMA Awards in the past year.

Producer-director Scott McAboy’s Pacific Bay Entertainment have announced today that they have signed with APA. The Santa Monica-based production company launched in 1997 by Scott McAboy and Amy Sydorick. Their slate of film and TV projects include Jinxed, Big Time Movie, The Boy Who Cried Werewolf, Swindle, Saved, Son of The Beach, A Fairly Odd Summer, Santa Hunters, Splitting Adam, Legends of the Hidden Temple, Rufus 2, and Inside Voice.

Last year, McAboy’s Splitting Adam won 2016 Leo Awards in the categories of “Best Direction for the Children’s Program” and “Best Children’s Program.” McAboy’s latest movie, Escape From Mr. Lemoncello’s Library, premieres tonight on Nickelodeon.

For the last two decades, Pacific Bay Entertainment has worked with many studios including Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, 20th Century Fox, Imagine Entertainment, and Warner Bros. The production company has been in partnership with Nickelodeon Original Movies for the last ten years.