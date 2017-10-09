Jo Miller is out at Full Frontal, on which she was head writer, EP and showrunner.

Miller had been a producer at The Daily Show producer until early 2015, when departing cast member Samantha Bee asked Miller to become the head writer on her new TBS half-hour weekly show. Bee had been effusive in praise of Miller while touting the show’s launch at TCA, but a source says that recently there have disagreements between the two.

TBS confirmed today’s surprise development in a statement:

“Jo is an incredibly talented writer who has played an invaluable role in the creation and success of the Full Frontal with Samantha Bee franchise over the past two years. We are grateful for her contributions and wish her continued success.”

News comes exactly one month after Bee’s franchise picked up its very first Emmy win: Best Variety Special Writing. Bee won for Full Frontal’s special, Not The White House Correspondents Dinner. In January, Bee announced her safe haven for Hollywood celebrities at an alt-White House Correspondents Dinner to be held the same night the White House Correspondents Association was scheduled to host its annual presidential roast, which Trump had announced he would not attend because, media.

Bee and Miller posed for the photo accompanying this post in August, for an interview walking up to the Emmy ceremony, in which the co-writers talked about coming up with the idea for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. Their Full Frontal premise stood apart from other late-night shows in that they were offering a woman who could take on the male-dominated arena and win. Their utterly fearless material has been a ratings hit for TBS, reaching an impressive 4.3 million viewers per episode. In its second season, Frontal got nommed for seven Emmys – a herculean feat in the boys club of late night TV – including Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and Outstanding Variety Talk Series.



In that walk-up interview, Bee and Miller talked about experiencing heaps of online abuse, a situation Bee calls, “a world of criticism and hatred the likes of which I haven’t seen before.”

Picking up her Emmy, Bee thanked Miller’s writing team, saying “These are the people who stand in a jet stream of daily obscenities and manage to write jokes about them.”

More to come…