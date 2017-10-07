Jimmy Kimmel is telling Donald Trump: Take my show, please.

In response to the President of the United States’ tweet this morning kvetching about partisanship in late night comedy, Kimmel joined Seth Meyers in providing punchlines to the slow-pitch lob. (See all tweets below).

Trump’s tweet was one of three this morning complaining about the media and “equal time” – he singled out NBC News, without mentioning that whole “moron” story the organization broke – and while the final two pivoted to news coverage, the first suggested what’s really gotten his goat this morning.

“Late Night host are dealing with the Democrats for their very “unfunny” & repetitive material, always anti-Trump! Should we get Equal Time?”

Despite the singular “host,” Trump seems to be blaming all late-nighters, and leaves it unclear how exactly the hosts are “dealing” with the Democrats. At first read, “dealing” could be interpreted as “handling,” i.e., the hosts are handling, or joking about, Democrats.

Which makes no sense with the “always anti-Trump” follow-up. So maybe he’s suggesting collusion between the hosts – or one host in particular – and the Democrats? Like, just maybe, the health care advice Kimmel reportedly received from Chuck Schumer?

In any case, ABC’s host of Jimmy Kimmel Live has an answer for the Equal Time thing. “Excellent point Mr. President!,” tweeted Kimmel. “You should quit that boring job – I’ll let you have my show ALL to yourself #MAGA”

And earlier this morning, Seth Meyers offered an invitation of his own. The host of NBC’s Late Night tweeted, “We’d love to have you! Studio located at 15 Penguin Avenue, Antarctica.”

Something tells us this isn’t the last we’ve heard of this debate. Anyway, here are the tweets, in chronological order. And note, Trump’s specific mention of NBC comes after NBC’s Meyers makes the Antarctica joke:

Late Night host are dealing with the Democrats for their very "unfunny" & repetitive material, always anti-Trump! Should we get Equal Time? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

More and more people are suggesting that Republicans (and me) should be given Equal Time on T.V. when you look at the one-sided coverage? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

We'd love to have you! Studio located at 15 Penguin Avenue, Antarctica. https://t.co/2MyQTYwecZ — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) October 7, 2017

.@NBCNews is so knowingly inaccurate with their reporting. The good news is that the PEOPLE get it, which is really all that matters! Not #1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

Excellent point Mr. President! You should quit that boring job – I'll let you have my show ALL to yourself #MAGA — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 7, 2017

Even earlier today, Trump tweeted about what he says is a “good story” in the Washington Post. In the interests of equal time, here they are:

Can't believe I finally got a good story in the @washingtonpost. It discusses the enthusiasm of "Trump" voters through campaign…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017