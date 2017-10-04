One night after delivering a powerful and emotional opening monologue about the mass shooting in Las Vegas, ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel opened his show offering “special good wishes to those watching from Las Vegas, where you know what happened on Sunday night.”

He promised he was not going to “get deep into it again tonight,” saying, “I said what I had to say last night.”

But Kimmel did have something to say “to these nuts who spent much of the day today on television and online, attacking those of us who think we need to do something about the fact that 59 innocent people were killed.”

“They say it’s inappropriate to be talking about it because it’s too soon,” Kimmel explained.

“Well, maybe it’s too soon for you because deep down inside, you know you bear some responsibility for the fact that almost anyone can get almost any weapon they want. And you want to now cover yourself until the storm of outrage passes and you can go back your dirty business as usual.”

“But it’s not too soon for us, because we’re Americans,” Kimmel responded. “And, last time I checked, the First Amendment is at least as important as the Second Amendment. So we will talk about it. And shame on you for suggesting we do otherwise.”

He then noted President Donald Trump is heading to Vegas on Wednesday, adding “and if it goes anything like his trip to Puerto Rico, I’m sure it’ll be great.”