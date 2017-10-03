Jonathan Kimmel has been employed by his brother Jimmy Kimmel as a writer-director on his ABC late-night show, and now the duo are mining the experience for a multi-camera comedy that pokes fun at nepotism.

Fox is developing The Nepotist, from Jimmy Kimmel’s Meadow Lark Lane Productions — named after the Las Vegas street the brothers grew up on — in association with 20th Century Fox TV.

Written/executive produced by Jonathan Kimmel and executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel, The Nepotist centers ion Tom Primo who has had enough of keeping his mother, son, daughter and ex-wife employed, but he’s got too much heart (and guilt) to fire them. Josh Dixon is the answer to all of Tom’s problems; he’s smart, hard working, kind and just the guy to supervise the most volatile and least qualified coworkers on Earth.

“I’ve been a big fan of nepotism ever since the first show my brother hired me on,” Jonathan Kimmel said.

Fox

Jonathan Kimmel currently serves as a director for Jimmy Kimmel Live. His previous writing/producing credits include Crank Yankers, The Andy Milonakis Show and South Park.

Jimmy Kimmel has been making headlines with his strong stance on healthcare and most recently, his emotional reaction to the mass shooting in his hometown of Las Vegas and his call for stricter gun control last night.

Jonathan Kimmel is repped by WME and Principato Young; Jimmy Kimmel is with Dixon Talent. Botha are also repped by Jackoway Tyerman.