Jimmy Kimmel Announces Guest Hosts This Week After Son’s Heart Surgery Re-Scheduled

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live is featuring guest hosts this week. Kimmel’s show explained in an email his son Billy’s scheduled second heart surgery had to be postponed this week due to a common cold.

Shaquille O’Neal will host Monday night, followed by Dave Grohl on Tuesday, Channing Tatum on Wednesday, Jennifer Lawrence on Thursday.

In May, Kimmel announced on his show that his son had been born with a heart defect and would need multiple heart surgeries. In an emotional monologue, Kimmel argued against GOP’s stabs at killing Obamacare, and especially as regarded impact on people with pre-existing conditions, saying, “If your baby is going to die, and it doesn’t have to, it should not matter how much money you make. I think that’s something, whether you’re Republican or a Democrat … we all agree on that, right? Whatever your party … we need to make sure people who are supposed to represent us, people who are meeting about this right now in Washington, understand that very clearly.

“Let’s stop this nonsense. This isn’t football; there are no teams. We are the team — it’s the United States. Don’t let their partisan squabbles divide us on something every decent person wants.”