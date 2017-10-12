“President Trump really is mad,” Kimmel informed viewers tonight after an even wilder than usual day in Trumpworld.

“Vanity Fair has a story today that says he told his longtime security chief ‘I hate everyone in the White House!’ The White House responded today, this is true, by saying, ‘The President’s mood is good and his outlook on the agenda is very positive.’ Imagine, the White House has to announce that the president’s mood is good.”

The report also says he’s not getting along with Chief of Staff, General John Kelly. So in response to that, the President tweeted – as he rarely does:

This story is totally made up by the dishonest media. The Chief is doing a FANTASTIC job for me and, more importantly, for the USA!

Kimmel noticed Trump has an interesting way of answering questions about John Kelly. Whenever he’s asked what he thinks of Kelly, Trump says, “He was a General!”

“That’s like being asked what you think of your steak and you say, ‘It was a cow’,” Kimmel noted.

Trump also lashed out again today at NBC, tweeting:

With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country!

Responded Kimmel, correctly, “Ummm….never? Because that’s what dictators do?”