Jimmy Kimmel tackled President Trump’s battle two senators from his own party, Arizona’s Jeff Flake and Tennessee’s Bob Corker, on his Wednesday ABC late night show.

Corker has called Trump a liar. Flake made a speech announcing he will not run for re-election because he can no longer support Donald Trump. Hours before Kimmel’s show, Flake told ABC’s GMA a lot of Republicans feel the same way, and he expects that, they too, will speak out soon against the President

“And, you’re not gonna believe this, but the President decided to tweet about it today,” Kimmel marveled. “He says there are no problems in the GOP at all. In fact, they love him so much they can’t sit down.”

Trump tweeted:

So nice being with Republican Senators today. Multiple standing ovations! Most are great people who want big Tax Cuts and success for U.S. The meeting with Republican Senators yesterday, outside of Flake and Corker, was a love fest with standing ovations and great ideas for USA! Jeff Flake, with an 18% approval rating in Arizona, said “a lot of my colleagues have spoken out.” Really, they just gave me a standing O!

“Who wants to be the one to tell him that people are required to stand when the President enters a room?” Kimmel asked.

“That’s not really an accomplishment. That’s like saying ‘every time I walk into a Starbucks, the guy behind the counter asks me if I want coffee.’

“If only his mother had hugged him – just one time,” Kimmel mourned.

Kimmel explained the reason Flake and Corker can criticize Trump to openly is that neither man is trying to get re-elected.

“It’s a little bit like when you and your girlfriend break up and, on the way out the door, she tells you, “none of my orgasms were real by the way!” Did that happen to just me?”