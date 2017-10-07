It looks like Donald Trump Jr. is following in his father’s footsteps when it comes to using Twitter as a tool to provoke others. The son of the former Celebrity Apprentice host took to the social media platform to ask Jimmy Kimmel’s thoughts about the controversy surrounding Harvey Weinstein. This started a tweet exchange of sparring sarcasm between Trump Jr. and the outspoken late-night talk show host.

The argument stemmed from a tweet from Trump that said, “Late Night [hosts] are dealing with the Democrats for their very “unfunny” & repetitive material, always anti-Trump! Should we get Equal Time?” Kimmel responded with: “Excellent point Mr. President! You should quit that boring job – I’ll let you have my show ALL to yourself.” This is when Trump. Jr. stepped in asking about his thoughts on Weinstein which Kimmel said was “disgusting.”

Trump Jr. fired back saying, “Great I look forward to your monologues next week. You’re probably due for a change if only for a moment or two.”

The contentious exchange ended with Kimmel sharing a clip of his father’s infamous “Grab her by the p*****” clip.

You mean that big story from the failing, liberal, one-sided @nytimes? I think it is disgusting. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 7, 2017

great – in the meantime, enjoy this! https://t.co/kQsBAioFwh — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 7, 2017

The social media spat between the two comes after late-night hosts were being criticized for not speaking out against the harassment allegations being faced by Weinstein.