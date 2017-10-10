Jimmy Kimmel opened his ABC late night show talking about his weekend Twitter fight with President Donald Trump and Donald Jr., and then delivered monologue material on the Harvey Weinstein scandal as he’d promised Donny Jr.

“Just a normal, regular weekend for me,” Kimmel began, explaining his wife woke him up Saturday morning to show him the President of the United States had tweeted: .

“Late Night host are dealing with the Democrats for their very ‘unfunny; & repetitive material, always anti-Trump! Should we get Equal Time?”

Which Kimmel conceded was an “interesting question, especially because the President tweeted this demand for equal time after watching Fox & Friends breathlessly drool about how great he is for three hours straight.”

Kimmel, like Stephen Colbert over on CBS, noted Trump put the word “unfunny” in quote marks. “Which means we have a President who doesn’t know how air quotes work. We basically have Joey from Friends running the country,” Kimmel said.

So I responded to President Joey,” Kimmel continued.

Junior responded on Twitter, asking Kimmel his thoughts on Harvey Weinstein.

“He’s speaking of course about the expose in the New York Times about decades of sexual harassment accusations made against movie producer Harvey Weinstein. Who is not the President. And isn’t particularly well-known outside of LA and NY,” Kimmel explained to his viewers in fly-over country.

Donny J’s point being that Kimmel, as part of the left wing media propaganda machine, wouldn’t say anything about Weinstein because he’s a Democrat. “Never mind the thousands of jokes about Bill Cosby and Bill Clinton and all the other Bills of that ilk,” Kimmel said.

He tweeted back:

“You mean that big story from the failing, liberal, one-sided @nytimes? I think it is disgusting.”

DJTJ tweeted again:

“Great I look forward to your monologues next week. You’re probably due for a change if only for a moment or two.”

Kimmel’s move:

“Great – in the meantime, enjoy this!” And he posted a the link to the video of DJTS on the Access Hollywood bus. “It just so happened to be the one-year anniversary of that tape being released, so I thought we should celebrate,” Kimmel explained.

The ABC late-night host acknowledged people are pointing to the fact that Harvey Weinstein was a big Clinton supporter, adding, “I’m not defending Hillary Clinton. The fact is, her campaign did take money from a high-profile man who has been accused of sexual harassment multiple times. And not just one of them by the way. She took money from two of them! Harvey Weinstein and Donald Trump, who donated to Hillary’s campaign in 2008.”

Kimmel’s note to Donald Jr.: “Next time you’re defending your father, and you think it’s a good idea to draw a comparison between him and a freshly-accused sexual predator? Don’t. It doesn’t help.”

Then, remembering he’d promised Donald Jr. a Harvey Weinstein joke, Kimmel delivered: