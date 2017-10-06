“President Trump is anything but jolly today,” Jimmy Kimmel told his late-night viewers.”He is still fuming about this Rex Tillerson story.”

NBC News reported Thursday that his Secretary of State wanted to resign earlier this year and had called Trump a “f**king moron” at a meeting.

Trump tweeted multiple times yesterday, insisting the story was fake. Tillerson held a presser, one of those audience-of-one presentations, at which he denied wanting to resign, though he did not answer the “moron” question.

“And that has the President’s little thumbs tingling,” Kimmel said. So, this morning, he again tweeted:

Why Isn’t the Senate Intel Committee looking into the Fake News Networks in OUR country to see why so much of our news is just made up-FAKE!

“So, I guess he’s moved on from Puerto Rico and Las Vegas,” Kimmel snarked.

The Senate Intel Committee, of course, is busy right now looking into fake news stories the Russians produced to mess with our presidential election.

“And, of course, the other irony is no one – no breathing human on the planet earth – produces more fake news than Donald Trump,” Kimmel said.

According to Politifact, the non-partisan fact-checking organization, only 5% of the things that come out of Donald Trump’s mouth are true, the late-night host noted, adding, “More than two thirds – 69% – are either mostly false, false, or Pants On Fire false.”

The Washington Post, meanwhile, reports that, over the last 232 days, Trump has made 1,145 claims that are false or misleading.

“And that’s just the stuff he says in public!” Kimmel marveled, calling Trump “a tornado of fake news, and “the Michael Jordan, Elvis Presley and Great Wall of China of Fake News combined.”