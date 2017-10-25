President Donald Trump warred with a couple of Republican senators today, Jimmy Kimmel said at the top of his ABC late-night show.

Senator Bob Corker, this morning on CNN, questioned Trump’s competence and mental stability; he said Trump is debasing the nation “and popped the top off this doozy too,” Kimmel snarked.

“Trump, of course, handled it well. He brushed it off all the composure of a four-year-old whose parents just told him they ate all his Halloween candy. He fired off not one, but five angry tweets about Corker over the course of two hours”:

Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts….

“Not true,” Kimmel reported

…Corker dropped out of the race in Tennessee when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record!

“Not true, by the way,” Kimmel added.

Isn’t it sad that lightweight Senator Bob Corker, who couldn’t get re-elected in the Great State of Tennessee, will now fight Tax Cuts plus! Sen. Corker is the incompetent head of the Foreign Relations Committee, & look how poorly the U.S. has done. He doesn’t have a clue as….. …the entire World WAS laughing and taking advantage of us. People like liddle’ Bob Corker have set the U.S. way back. Now we move forward!

“The entire world was laughing at us? Did they stop?” Kimmel asked, adding, “You know Trump is mad when he calls somebody ‘Liddle’ with two Ds.”

After the tweetstorm, Trump had to have lunch with Senate Republicans, which included Bob Corker.

Kimmel says Trump had a bowl of rice and two slices of cherry pie at lunch. “He doesn’t just act like a child, he EATS like a child,” Kimmel joked.

After lunch, another Republican who has had enough, Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona, announced that he will not run for re-election because he refuses to compromise his values by supporting this President.

“So we are really Making America Great Again,” Kimmel enthused. “Things are going well!”