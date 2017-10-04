David Letterman, Billy Joel, Tracy Morgan, Amy Schumer and Howard Stern are among those booked to guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live’s next Brooklyn Week, set to start Monday, October 16.

Paul Shaffer, former bandleader on Late Show with David Letterman, is confirmed to sit in with the house band, Cleto and The Cletones, each night.

Jimmy Kimmel Live: Back to Brooklyn will tape before a live audience from the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House – the third time Kimmel and his show have broadcast from BAM.

But it’s the first time Kimmel’s spent a week broadcasting from Brooklyn since becoming Washington’s Late-Night Shamer-in-Chief, which could make for an interesting week.

Just this week, Kimmel opened Monday’s show angrily outing politicians who sent love and prayers to victims of Sunday’s Las Vegas massacre, while dodging even the mildest gun-control legislation because “the NRA has their balls in a money clip.”

Next night, he pounded politicians who pulled out their “it’s too soon” card, saying, “last time I checked, the First Amendment is at least as important as the Second Amendment, so we will talk about it and shame on you for suggesting we do otherwise.”

That after Kimmel spent a week headlining the debate over the GOP’s Trumpcare campaign. The late-night host became an unlikely political champion after his son was born with congenital heart defects, which he discussed on his program, saying he worried people in similar situations with less money might lose their child under the GOP Trumpcare plans. Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy sought to capitalize on Kimmel’s celebrity, announcing he would support no health care plan that did not pass The Jimmy Kimmel Test, only his bill did not do that, as Kimmel spent a week explaining in no uncertain terms.