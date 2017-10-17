ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live clocked its best-ever Brooklyn-trip household rating – a season high 2.6/7 – kicking off a week of broadcasts from Brooklyn, according to early stats for Monday.

Kimmel also matched a season high in the demo (0.7/4).

Excluding NBA Finals-led broadcasts in June, Kimmel tied his highest single-day household rating on any night since hosting President Barack Obama on October 24, 2016.

Monday’s broadcast kicked off Jimmy Kimmel Live’s third visit to Brooklyn. Compared to the first Monday of his most recent previous visit, on October 19, 2015, Kimmel jumped 24% in households (2.1/6), and 17% among adults 18-49 (0.6/3)

Kimmel was Monday’s No. 1 late-night talk show in both metrics; timeslot competitors Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon are in repeats this week.