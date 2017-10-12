EXCLUSIVE: Comedian Jim Gaffigan has come aboard the dramatic thriller, Them That Follow, joining Olivia Colman, Alice Englert, Walton Goggins, Thomas Mann, Kaitlyn Dever and Cameron Monaghan. Brittany Poulton and Daniel Savage are directing the pic, from their original screenplay about a small community in Appalachia where believers handle poisonous snakes to prove their righteousness before God.

Gaffigan plays the role of Zeke, the pious, steadfast husband of the community matriarch, Hope (Colman). Although he’s one of the pillars of the church, Zeke’s faith is tested when his son, Auggie (Mann), is bitten.

Filming is scheduled to commence this month in Youngstown, Ohio. Gerard Butler is producing via his G-BASE label with Alan Siegel and Danielle Robinson. Bradley Gallo and Michael Helfant will produce for Amasia Entertainment, which is also financing the project.

Up next, Gaffigan co-stars alongside Jason Clarke and Kate Mara in the soon-to-be-released Ted Kennedy film Chappaquiddick and in the Alec Baldwin-Salma Hayek comedy Drunk Parents.

Gaffigan is a client of Brillstein Entertainment Partners, UTA, and Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams LLP.