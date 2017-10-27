Lionsgate’s Saw sequel Jigsaw earned $1.6M last night in Thursday previews at 2,400 locations.

That’s just under the $1.7M earned by Saw 3D, the last installment in the franchise seven years ago, from midnight screenings before posting a $8.976M Friday and $22.5M opening weekend. Likewise, tracking has this eighth Saw title landing in the low $20M range.

Fandango reported yesterday that Jigsaw advance tickets sales heading into the weekend are the best ever for any Saw title.

Two weeks ago, Blumhouse/Universal’s Happy Death Day made $1M on Thursday night, but that’s a PG-13 horror film and is a destination for women under 25. R-rated titles like Jigsaw skew older male.

Among regular ranked titles yesterday, Lionsgate’s Boo 2: A Madea Halloween took Thursday with an estimated $815K for a week’s total of $25.5M. The Tyler Perry movie is projected to dip 48% in its second weekend with $11M for a 10-day running cume of $36.5M.

We’ll have updates on Thursday previews for DreamWorks/Universal’s Thank You for Your Service, and Paramount/Black Bear Pictures Suburbicon shortly.