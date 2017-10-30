EXCLUSIVE: MTV is bringing back another signature unscripted franchise, lining up a followup to blockbuster hit Jersey Shore. The Viacom network has reteamed with Jersey Shore creator/executive producer SallyAnn Salsano and her 495 Productions for MTV Floribama Shore, an eight-episode reality series, which will premiere on Nov. 27 at 10 PM.

Here is the first teaser for Floribama Shore, set in the Florida Panhandle along the beach that stretches all the way to Alabama, which features Jersey Shore‘s signature duck phone passing the baton to an alligator phone as the Shore franchise moves south.

MTV and Salsano quietly filmed Floribama Shore, which features eight Southern kids who come to spend the summer in the hottest beach town on the Gulf Coast, Panama City Beach, to party it up and put the real world on hold for just a little bit longer. According to the producers, each cast member “is armed with incredible life experiences and standing at a crossroads, whether it’s ending a relationship, tasting independence for the first time, or trying to escape the past. This coming of age story captures the very real thrill and angst of being young and trying to figure out the future with a group of people you’ll come to call family.”

Courtesy of Viacom

Floribama Shore stems from the new overall deal Salsano and 495 Prods, which is owned by FremantleMedia, inked with Viacom in January, the heavyweight producer’s seventh consecutive overall pact at the media company where Salsano has been behind a string of hit series for several networks, from A Shot at Love at MTV a decade ago, though MTV mega hit Jersey Shore and its multiple offshoots, Spike’s Tattoo Nightmares and Tattoo Nightmares Miami and CMT’s Party Down South to Salsano’s latest standout, VH1’s Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner, which was the highest-rated unscripted franchise launch on cable in 2016.

Floribama Shore is Salsano’s first series at MTV since the end of the last Jersey Shore spinoff, Snooki & JWOWW, two years ago as MTV was recently put under the purview of VH1 president Chris McCarthy and head of unscripted Nina L. Diaz with whom Salsano has been working on Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner “I’m particularly excited to get back in it at MTV and work with Chris, Nina and their team get it rockin’,” Salsano said in January at the renewal of her Viacom deal.

Floribama Shore comes on the heels of MTV’s new reality series Siesta Key, also set on the Florida Gulf Coast and in the vein of Laguna Beach and Jersey Shore, which recently received an order for additionally episodes after a promising summer run. Floribama Shore also follows the recent revivals of such signature MTV franchises as TRL and Unplugged.

Along with the blockbuster success of Jersey Shore which broke records as MTV’s most watched series telecasts and spawned multiple spinoffs, “Shore” has become a successful global format with a slew of local versions, including Geordie Shore in the UK, Gandia Shore in Spain, Warsaw Shore in Poland, Acapulco Shore in Mexico and Super Shore.

Here are the cast members of Floribama Shore, who will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Jersey Shore‘s Snooki, The Situation, Pauly D and JWoww to reality TV stardom: Jeremiah Buoni: 22, Amelia Island, FL; Codi Butts: 25, Westminster, SC; Kortni Gilson: 21, Panama City Beach, FL; Aimee Hall: 24, Perdido, AL; Kirk Medas: 25, Atlanta, GA; Nilsa Prowant: 23, Panama City Beach, FL; Candace Rice: 24, Memphis, TN; Gus Smyrnios: 22, Tallahassee, FL

495 Prods. founder & CEO Salsano and Drew Tappon executive produce.