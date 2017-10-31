EXCLUSIVE: As claims against Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey are still fresh, Jeremy Piven, star of the new CBS drama series Wisdom of the Crowd, today found himself in the spotlight of sexual harassment allegations. On Monday actress Ariane Bellamar made specific accusations on social media that Piven groped her the set of Entourage and at the Playboy Mansion several years ago.

“We are aware of the media reports and are looking into the matter,” a CBS spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline on Tuesday. The network offered no more additional details of what form or function that investigation of sorts was taking. Wisdom of the Crowd, from CBS TV Studios, is believed to still be in production on its original 13-episode ordewr.

The vague statement by the net follows a trie of tweets by Bellamar on October 30 about the Emmy-winning actor and his unwelcomed interaction with her:

Hey @jeremypiven! ‘Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies on the 🛋 without asking?? — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

She added, with the hashtag #MeToo:

‘Member when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the ass, looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a ‘beautiful couple’ we made? #MeToo https://t.co/liD7irs0o0 — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

In a third tweet, Bellamar accused Piven of assaulting her another time, at the Playboy Mansion.

Jeremy Piven, on two occasions, cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum. Once at the mansion & once on set. #MeToo @AriMelber @CNN https://t.co/liD7irs0o0 — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

As well as the other sexual harassment and sexual assault alligations swirling around the industry, these accusations comes as CBS had given Wisdom an order for three backup scripts and is mulling an episodic order, we hear.

Piven’s Wisdom of the Crowd landed a series order by CBS in May after strong testing. The panned drama, which stars Piven as a tech billionaire who sells his company to launch a venture dedicated to fighting crime via crowdsourcing, has been a shaky ratings performer in the Sunday 8 PM slot despite getting boosts from NFL double headers every other week. This past Sunday, up against Sunday Night Football and Game 5 of the World Series, Wisdom hit a series low of 6.8 million viewers and a 0.7 rating among in adults 18-49.

Having first come to small screen prominence on Ellen DeGeneres’ ABC sitcom in the late 1990s, Piven went on to win a Golden Globe and three Primetime Emmys for his portray of Ari Gold on the 2004 debuting HBO series Entourage. The super agent role was one he reprised in the 2015 feature film of the series. The actor’s other credits include Smokin’ Aces, Guy Ritchie’s RocknRolla and Edge of Tomorrow. Piven also was a producer and the star of the UK TV series Mr. Selfridge.