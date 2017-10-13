CBS has put in development Rosarito Beach, a comedic drama from Jennifer Lopez and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas’ Nuyorican Productions and Universal Television.

Created by Nick Weiss and Isaac Laskin with Matt Lopez supervising and showrunning, Rosarito Beach is described as a light one-hour procedural that will challenge cultural assumptions. It pairs a disgraced, loose cannon female attorney from California with an ambitious, tightly wound Latino lawyer who is intent on building his practice in San Diego taking on cases that straddle the U.S./Mexican legal systems.

Goldsmith-Thomas, Jennifer Lopez and Benny Medina executive produce alongside Weiss and Matt Lopez while Laskin is co-executive producer. Nuyorican’s recently appointed head of development Kristel Laiblin is overseeing for the company. Universal TV, where Nuyorican is under an overall deal, is the studio.

Universal TV/Universal TV Alternative Studio also produce the Lopez-starring drama series Shades of Blue and dancing competition series World of Dance.

Laskin is with Brillstein Entertainment Partners; Weiss with UTA; Matt Lopez with WME.