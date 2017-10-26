Following the breakout success of NBC’s new dance competition series World Of Dance, executive produced and headlined by Jennifer Lopez, the network and the Shades Of Blue star have teamed up for another dance-themed project, this time on the spirited side.

NBC in developing A Step Away, a dance troupe comedy from Lopez and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas’ Nuyorican Productions, David Holden, creator of the hit Freeform comedy series Young & Hungry, and Universal Television where Nuyorican is based with a first-look deal.

Written by Holden, A Step Away centers on a ragtag group of misfits who find their own empowerment by joining a dance troupe. The show celebrates the second act in all of us.

Holden executive produces with Goldsmith-Thomas, Lopez and Lopez’a manager Benny Medina. Tanya Wexler and Laura Ivey co-executive produce.

Under its deal with UTV, Nuyorican also has U.S./Mexico legal dramedy Rosarito Beach set at CBS. Additionally, the company produces the Loprez-starring NBC/Uni TV cop drama series Shades of Blue.

Holden, whose series credits also include The War At Home and Accidentally On Purpose, is repped by CAA and Morris Yorn. Lopez, who started her career as a dancer, also is with CAA.