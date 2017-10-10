Jennifer Lawrence has added her voice to the group of Hollywood heavyweights who have spoken up in reaction to the sexual harassment allegations surrounding Harvey Weinstein. Lawrence, who won a Best Actress Oscar in 2012 for The Weinstein Co’s Silver Linings Playbook, said in a statement late Monday night that she was “deeply disturbed” to hear of Weinstein’s behavior, but was never subject to harassment herself, nor was she aware of the claims.

The allegations of serial sexual harassment and abuse of women by Weinstein first surfaced last week in an explosive New York Times exposé. Since then, more have come forward while Hollywood has been steadily reacting with Lawrence the latest A-lister to speak. Weinstein was fired by the board of directors of The Weinstein Co on Sunday.

Here is Lawrence’s statement (from The Daily Beast):