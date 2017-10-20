Dr. Jennifer Ashton has been named Chief Medical Correspondent for ABC News. She joined the ABC News Medical Unit five years ago and most recently had been Chief Women’s Health Correspondent for ABC News. Ashton, who last year added a Master’s Degree in human nutrition to her resume, began her television career in 2006 as Fox News Channel medical contributor.

In February, Dr. Richard Besser, ABC News’ Chief Health and Medical Editor, announced he was leaving to become president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

ABC News Chief James Goldston, in his memo to staff, noted Ashton recently covered the medical crisis and conditions during three consecutive hurricanes, and was on the ground in Houston and Puerto Rico speaking with first responders and medics. She also reported from Las Vegas where she interviewed a surgeon who treated victims of the country’s worst mass shooting in modern history. And she participated in ABC News’ coverage of last year’s Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando.