Jenna Dewan Tatum is set to co-star in the anthology film, Berlin, I Love You, the latest feature in the Cities of Love series launched by Emmanuel Benbihy in 2006 with the release of Paris, je t’aime (Paris, I love you), followed by New York, I Love You (2008) and Rio, I Love You (2014).

Tatum joins the a-list ensemble cast, which includes Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley, Jim Sturgess, Mickey Rourke, Diego Luna, Orlando Bloom, Sophie Turner, Jack Huston, Jared Leto, Patrick Dempsey and Renee Zellweger.

Like the others, Berlin, I Love You will feature short stories of romance set in the German capital. Written by Neil La Bute and David Vernon, the segments are being directed by Fernando Eimbcke, Dennis Gansel, Massy Tadjedin, Peter Chelsom, Til Schweiger, Justin Franklin, Dani Levy and Dianna Agron. Josef Rusnak will helm the transition sequence that ties all the episodes together.

Producers are Claus Clausen, Edda Reiser, Josef Steinberger, Alice De Sousa, and Skady Lis. Benbihy is executive producing, while Highland Film Group and Disrupting Influence’s Glenn Kendrick Ackermann and Jason Piette are handling International sales.

Tatum recently served as the host for season one of the Jennifer Lopez-exec produced NBC competition series World Of Dance, and will be returning for season two. She also is exec producing the YouTube Red series adaption, Step Up: High Water, along with her husband Channing Tatum, who she co-starred with in the original Step Up film. Tatum, who played Lucy Lane in the first season of Supergirl, is repped by Management 360, UTA and Dave Feldman/Bloom.