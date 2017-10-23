After a two-week suspension after a battle of words with Donald Trump, sports anchor Jemele Hill is set to return to ESPN.

According to CNN, Hill will return on Monday the sports network after a brief suspension. The events leading to Hill’s suspension started on Twitter about a month ago when the former Celebrity Apprentice host started an aggressive campaign against NFL players taking a knee in protest during the national anthem at games. Hill referred to Trump as “ignorant” and said his election a “direct result of white supremacy.”

The White House fired back at her tweet saying it was a “fireable offense.” ESPN released a statement saying Hill’s tweets do not represent the position of the network, which has talked to Hill, who “recognizes her actions were inappropriate.”

Hill responded to the White House comments on Twitter, saying: “My comments on Twitter expressed my personal beliefs. My regret is that my comments and the public way I made them painted ESPN in an unfair light. My respect for the company and my colleagues remains unconditional.”

Before her suspension, Hill acknowledged that “Twitter wasn’t the place to vent my frustrations” on ESPN’s website The Undefeated.