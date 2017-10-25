Jeff Glor has been named to replace Scott Pelley as anchor of the CBS Evening News.

CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor will launch later this year; Steve Capus sticks as EP.

Glor, 42, has been a lead anchor on CBSN, CBS’ 24/7 streaming news service, and will maintain his presence on the digital streaming channel, CBS News said in its announcement.

“In his more than 10 years at CBS News, Jeff has earned the trust of viewers and his colleagues. He represents the best journalistic values and traditions that will carry the Evening News into a digital future,” CBS News chief David Rhodes said in today’s announcement.

On a Friday night in mid-June, Pelley, 60, announced at the end of the newscast, “This is my last broadcast for the CBS Evening News – a couple weeks after word broke he was out, when people contacted reporters with word Pelley’s office was being cleaned out while he was on assignment for 60 Minutes.

Anthony Mason, who got the thankless job of stepping in as interim anchor, will continue as CBS News senior national correspondent and co-host of CBS This Morning: Saturday, the news division assured today.



“We thank him for stepping up during this important transition,” Rhodes said of Mason, adding that he remains a “vital part of our CBS News anchor team” and they are “so grateful to continue to have Anthony’s contribution particularly to CBS Sunday Morning, but to all our other broadcasts and platforms as well.”

Glor, 42, joined CBS News in 2007 as a correspondent based in New York. Among the stories he covered: the shootings at Sandy Hook, the Boston Marathon bombings, and the landfall of Superstorm Sandy.

He was the primary campaign correspondent for the network’s morning show during the 2008 presidential election. Glor served as anchor of the weekend editions of the CBS Evening News on Saturday, from 2009-2010 and Sunday in 2012-2016. He also anchored The Early Show in 2011.

Recently, Glor reported from Alaska on permafrost degradation and was in Jackson, Wyo., for the first solar eclipse visible coast to coast since 1918. He also reported on how NASA engineers are working to bring supersonic travel back to commercial aviation with lower sonic booms.