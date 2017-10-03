Amblin Partners Chairman and CEO Steven Spielberg announced today that the company has brought on Jeb Brody as Co-President of Production. Brody, along with President of Production Holly Bario, will oversee Amblin’s team of creative executives. The two will report to Spielberg and Co-CEO Jeff Small.

Prior to this new post, Brody was at Secret Hideout, where he served as an exec producer of the recent Tom Cruise-led The Mummy reboot. Before this, he held the President of Production position at Focus Features, where he was head of the global production and acquisition team. While there, he worked on the film adaptation of the best-seller Fifty Shades of Grey as well as the acquisition and production of Dallas Buyers Club, Kill the Messenger, and The Place Beyond the Pines.

Brody, who began his career making indie film as a founding partner at Big Beach, has producer or exec producer credit on films like Little Miss Sunshine, Sherrybaby, and Chop Shop.