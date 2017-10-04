Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights to Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat, the Sara Driver documentary that just had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. A 2018 theatrical release is planned.

The docu follows Basquiat’s life pre-fame and how New York City, the times, the people and the movements surrounding him formed the artist he became. It includes never before seen works, writings and photographs, and offers insight from the likes of Nan Goldin, Jim Jarmusch, James Nares, Fred Brathwaite (aka Fab Five Freddy), Lee Quiñones, Luc Sante and others to tell the story of Basquiat and his downtown New York — before AIDS, President Reagan, and the real estate and art booms.

Driver and Rachel Dengiz produced along with Hells Kitten Productions, Faliro House, Le Pacte, Leopardo Filmes and Bunny Lake Films. Executive producers are Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, Jean Labadie and Paulo Branco.

“Sara has crafted an essential portrait of a boundary-pushing artist at the peak of his creativity,” Magnolia President Eamonn Bowles said. “This is a wildly entertaining film that gets all the details right.”

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia co-EVP Dori Begley and Magnolia SVP Acquisitions John Von Thaden, with ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers.