“My name is Jean-Claude Van Damme. I used to be super famous.” But things have changed. So begins the official trailer for Amazon’s upcoming series Jean-Claude Van Johnson.

It stars Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean-Claude Van Damme, a global martial arts and film sensatio — except he’s operating under the simple alias of ‘Johnson.” Unhappily retired, he’s now whiling away his days in superficial Hollywood… until a chance encounter with a lost love lures him back into the game, eventually forcing him to confront the greatest enemy he’s ever faced: a Bulgarian drug cartel.

Also starring are Kat Foster (Your Family or Mine), Moises Arias (The Middle), and Phylicia Rashad (Creed). Dave Callaham (The Expendables), Peter Atencio (Key & Peele), Ridley Scott (The Good Wife), David W. Zucker (The Man in the High Castle), and Van Damme executive produce.

Written and created by Callaham, the series hails from Scott Free Productions and is directed by Atencio.

Jean-Claude Van Johnson premieres December 15 on Amazon Prime Video.