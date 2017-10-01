Jay-Z stood up for Colin Kaepernick on Saturday Night Live last night, wearing a football jersey with #7 on front and “Colin K” on the back. The sartorial shout-out came as the rapper performed his “Bam” with a guest appearance by Damien Marley.

The jersey was gone for Jay-Z’s second number, the title track from his latest album “4:44,” during which he wore a plain white tee.

Elsewhere on the NFL protest front, Miami Dolphins Julius Thomas, Michael Thomas and Kenny Stills knelt for the national anthem in London this morning, just before the team’s game against the New Orleans Saints at Wembley Stadium.

Fox aired the game and the anthem at 9:30 am ET but did not show the kneeling players on camera.