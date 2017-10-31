EXCLUSIVE: Just in time for Halloween, Jay Russell has sold an original horror thriller to Paramount Pictures and Akiva Goldsman. In a twist for the director of the beloved family film My Dog Skip and the heroic Ladder 49, Russell now has an an eye to direct the creepy You’re Not Real.

The story follows a young school teacher reunites with her reclusive, scientific genius grandfather for the first time at his isolated country estate, uncovering disturbing truths about her childhood. The project is a micro-budgeted horror film which has been so popular with this current generation of movie audiences (think Blumhouse).

The project will be produced by Akiva Goldsman via his Weed Road with Michael McConnell and Marc Manus on as executive producers. Rachel Reznick from Weed Road brought the project into the company. Reznick will oversee along with Weed Road President of Production Greg Lessans. Vanessa Joyce is the exec overseeing at Paramount.

Russell, who also has 59 Rows Of Teeth in development at Millennium and is also attached to direct the Lou Gehrig film which has not yet been set up yet. The Gehrig film is based on the Jonathan Eig biography Luckiest Man and is titled The Luckiest Man on the Face of the Earth. Dan Kay adapted.

Russell is repped by Zero Gravity Management and APA.