As the industry expresses its outrage against sexual harassment following the Harvey Weinstein scandal, social media targeted Aquaman and Justice League’s Jason Momoa recently, digging up footage of a rape joke he made six years ago at Comic-Con during a Game of Thrones panel. The actor quickly apologized on Instagram last night and we hear that there’s no plans by Warner Bros. to hide Momoa during any upcoming Justice League promotional appearances or interviews due to this incident.

Essentially, Momoa made a joke, and wrote his mea culpa on his own, which we hear studio insiders are standing by.

“I awoke in Australia to the justified reactions by many people to a distasteful joke I made years ago in Hall H for which I am sorry. I am still severely disappointed in myself at the insensitivity of my remarks that day. I know my sincerest apology now won’t take away those hurtful words. Rape and sexual harassment can reach anyone and I have seen first hand its painful torment among members of my own family and friends. I made a truly tasteless comment. It is unacceptable and I sincerely apologize with a heavy heart for the words I said,” wrote Momoa on Instagram.

I APOLOGISE Aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

In regards to Momoa’s original joke at Comic-Con during the Game of Thrones panel he said, “As far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that genre because there are so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it – and rape beautiful women.” It was that clip that went viral.

tw: rape a horrific clip of jason momoa saying he loved working on #gameofthrones bc he "got to rape beautiful women." men are trash. pic.twitter.com/K2RBmsWEt6 — elizabeth (@peeanofreek) October 12, 2017

Momoa previously told the New York Post about his discomfort in shooting the rape scenes with his onscreen wife, Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke.

“I’m raping Emilia [Clarke, who plays Daenerys]. I love her, but I’m hurting her and she’s crying. We could have made it longer, but you get the idea,” said Momoa, “I’m not a rapist! I prefer my women to enjoy sex … Just do whatever your woman wants, and you’ll be fine.”