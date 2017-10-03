Jason Aldean, the country star who was performing when a gunman opened fire on an outdoor concert Sunday in Las Vegas, has canceled three Southern California tour dates scheduled for this weekend.
“As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this coming weekend’s shows,” the multiplatinum singer-guitarist said this afternoon. “I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do.” Read his full statement below.
The shows were set for Friday at the Forum in Inglewood, Saturday at the Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista near San Diego and Sunday at the Honda Center in Anaheim. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase. The tour will resume October 12 in Tulsa, OK.
Aldean, who past three albums have debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, was onstage when a gunman began firing automatic weapons at a crowd of about 22,000 that had gathered for the final night of the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas. At least 59 people were killed and more than 520 wounded in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Here is his full statement:
As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this coming weekend’s shows. I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do. It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends. Our plan is to resume the tour the following week in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our first time back onstage will be a very tough and emotional thing for us, but we will all get through it together and honor the people we lost by doing the only thing we know how to do – play our songs for them. I hope everyone understands why we can’t play this weekend and I’m sorry if anyone is disappointed.I want to say thank you for the outpouring of love from my friends and fans we have received over the last couple days. You guys have no idea how much you have helped get us through this tough time.Thank You and God Bless.JA