Jason Aldean, the country star who was performing when a gunman opened fire on an outdoor concert Sunday in Las Vegas, has canceled three Southern California tour dates scheduled for this weekend.

“As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this coming weekend’s shows,” the multiplatinum singer-guitarist said this afternoon. “I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do.” Read his full statement below.

The shows were set for Friday at the Forum in Inglewood, Saturday at the Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista near San Diego and Sunday at the Honda Center in Anaheim. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase. The tour will resume October 12 in Tulsa, OK.

Aldean, who past three albums have debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, was onstage when a gunman began firing automatic weapons at a crowd of about 22,000 that had gathered for the final night of the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas. At least 59 people were killed and more than 520 wounded in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

