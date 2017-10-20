EXCLUSIVE: Telepictures, which is behind the hugely successful Ellen DeGeneres talk show, is looking to bring another funny lady to daytime. I have learned that Warner Bros.’ syndication production arm is developing a new daytime format for Jane Lynch. Details about the project are still sketchy as it is in early stages but I hear it is a feel-good, variety show that would be tailored for Lynch, showcasing her comedic take/spin on everything from pop culture moments to real people with unique, uplifting stories. The program, which I hear is not expected to feature celebrity guests and will be filmed in front of a live audience, is targeting a fall 2018 launch.

The potential Jane Lynch show is a collaboration between Lynch and Missy Halperin who previously oversaw talent relations for Fox and worked with Lynch, star of the network’s popular Fox musical dramedy Glee. Halperin, who now has her own company, Missy Halperin Talent Group, teamed with Lynch, and the two pitched the concept to Telepictures, overseen by Mike Darnell, President of Unscripted & Alternative Television at Warner Bros.

Lynch already is a seasoned and acclaimed host, winning two best reality host Emmy Awards for emceeing NBC’s Hollywood Game Night, which films in front of studios audience. And Lynch is one of only three women to have hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards solo. The previous one to do it before her was DeGeneres. (Angela Lansbury was the first one to land the gig.)

Lynch also won an supporting actress Emmy in a comedy series Emmy for Glee.

Daytime shows built around celebrity hosts have often struggled to get traction, as evident most recently by the programs headlined by Katie Couric, Meredith Vieira, Harry Connick Jr. and Megyn Kelly, done under the Today umbrella. But boding well for Lynch, since the 2002 launch of Dr. Phil, the most successful syndicated daytime shows have had a comedic actor/personality at the center, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Steve Harvey and The Wendy Williams Show.

Along with Ellen, Telepictures’ portfolio includes panel talk show The Real and a slate of TMZ-branded programs. The company also had been exploring a talk show hosted by actress Drew Barrymore.

Lynch, who recently portrayed Janet Reno in the Discovery miniseries Manhunt: Unabomber, is repped by Domain and Hansen Jacobson.