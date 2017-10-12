“I’m glad it’s coming out. I’m so proud of those fellow actors that are speaking up and I know that it’s taken a long time,” Jane Fonda told CNN’s Christianne Amanpour today regarding The New York Times and The New Yorker reports that resulted in Harvey Weinstein being drummed out of his company.

“It’s a very, very, very, hard thing to do. You don’t get anything out of it, as the person who has been victimized. But it’s important that it come out,” Fonda said of the many women who came forward for these articles, with allegations the Hollywood mega-producer sexually harassed and/or assaulted them over decades.

She cautioned against characterizing Weinstein’s years-long abuse as being “some unique, horrific” case, saying “this goes on all the time.”

“It’s this male entitlement – in Hollywood and everywhere, in offices and businesses all over the world. In bars, in restaurants, in stores, women are assaulted, abused, harassed and seen for just being sexual objects, there for a man’s desire instead of as whole human beings.”

Fonda, who sat down with Amanpour while promoting her Netflix movie Our Souls At Night, said she met Harvey Weinstein but “only…when I was old. And Harvey goes for young, because that’s more vulnerable, you know. But it’s very, very common. Bill Cosby, you know, another example of Hollywood.”

“This is not unique. This goes on at the most horrendous high levels,” Fonda said.

“I mean Donald Trump is — we have a man who is president who does these things. And what kind of a message does that say? Unfortunately, that counteracts a lot of the good that we’re doing. Because a lot of men see, well, our president does it and he got elected, even after people discovered that he was an abuser so I’m just going to go ahead and do what I want to do.

“It’s unacceptable and we can’t ever forget that and we have to stand up to them.”

