James Woods Retiring From Show Biz, His Real Estate Agent Claims In Bizarre Home Listing Release

Actor James Woods may be retiring from the entertainment community. In an unusual twist, that’s not from his public relations, agent or manager. Instead, the revelation came from his Rhode Island real estate agent, who revealed the decision while discussing the sales listing of one of Woods’s homes in that state.

The Oscar-nominated Woods (for Ghosts of Mississippi and Salvador) is selling one of his four homes in Rhode Island. The property is on Boone Lake in Exeter and the asking price is $1.39 million, according to gabby real estate agent Allen Gammons.

Woods hopes to “simplify his life” by selling “his many real estate holdings on both coasts,” Gammons revealed in a news release and subsequent comments to the Providence Journal newspaper. The release said the 70-year-old Woods is retiring from the entertainment industry and attributed the decision to the recent deaths of Woods’s mother and brother. Gammons added that the actor was hoping to spend more time focusing on his passions for photography, antiquing and Texas Hold ’em poker.

Woods is known conservative political views and has claimed his stances and Twitter wars with various politicians and celebrities have made it tough to find acting work. Gammons, however, said Woods’ decision was not political.

Actress Amber Tamblyn claimed last month that Woods tried to pick her up when she was 16, a charge Woods has refuted. Tamblyn made the accusations after Woods criticized the age gap between the romantic leads of the film Call Me By Your Name. She triumphantly acknowledged Woods’s retirement in a tweet:

Gammons stood up for his client, though, stating that Woods declined to comment when asked about Tamblyn’s accusation.

Gammons works for Berkshire Hathaway Gammons Realty in East Greenwich. He said the Woods property includes two lakefront houses, and it has been in the Woods family “for decades.” The veteran actor intends to keep a “pied-a-terre” in Rhode Island, Gammons said.