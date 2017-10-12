James Van Der Beek has added his support to the expanding roster of Hollywood woman coming out as victims of sexual harassment. In a series of tweets, Van Der Beek says he, too, was harassed as a young man.

“I’ve had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger,” tweets the actor, who was about 20 when he auditioned for Dawson’s Creek and two years younger when he appeared in 1995’s feature Angus. (See the tweets below).

“I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle,” he writes. “There’s a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome.”

Van Der Beek, who is a creator and star of Viceland’s comedy What Would Diplo Do?, was prompted to speak out amidst the expanding scandal about Harvey Weinstein’s decades of sexual misconduct.

Here are Van Der Beek’s tweets:

For anyone judging the women who stayed silent, read this for perspective. Also for anyone brushing off harassment as “boys being boys.” https://t.co/UX9xWxpn2K — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

I’ve had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger… — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017