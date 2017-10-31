James Landry Hebert (NBS’ Taken) and Adam Bartley (Longmire) have come aboard the Tim Sutton written and directed drama, Donnybrook, along with newcomer Alex Washburn. They join previously announced Frank Grillo, Jamie Bell, Margaret Qualley, and James Badge Dale in the film, adapted from the 2013 novel by Frank Bill. The pic centers on a man who, in order to support his family, competes in the Donnybrook, a legendary, bare-knuckle brawl where a $100,000 prize goes to the last man standing. David Lancaster (Whiplash) and Stephanie Wilcox of Rumble Films are producing with Paris-based Backup Media, who is fully financing the project. UTA Independent Film Group is repping North American distribution rights. Bartley, who was recently cast in Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney biopic, is repped by Haven Entertainment and Gersh, while Herbert, currently recurring on season two of Netflix’s Stranger Things, is with The Kohner Agency and LINK Entertainment.

Amy Gumenick has joined director Susanne Bier’s Netflix film Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock, John Malkovich, Sarah Paulson, Jacki Weaver and Danielle Macdonald. It’s about a woman and a pair of children who are blindfolded and make their way through a post-apocalyptic setting along a river. Eric Heisserer wrote the screenplay, which Dylan Clark, Chris Morgan, and Clayton Townsend are producing. Gumenick just wrapped a recurring arc on AMC’s Turn and plays Cupid on CW’s Arrow. She’s repped by TalentWorks and LINK.