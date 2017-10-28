Director James Gunn is here to put a stop to the meaningless rivalry between Marvel and DC fans. In a series of tweets, the Guardians of the Galaxy helmer addressed and attempted to defuse the tense arguments among fanboys and fangirls about Batman V Superman and the competition between Marvel and DC.

“Every time I mention anything DC, no matter what, my feed becomes an endless screaming match about BvS,” he tweeted. “You guys are never going to convince each other — it’s just a bunch of wasted energy.”

The rest of his statement read:

At least when you’re screaming at each other about Trump, it’s something of international importance. But it’s a 2 year old movie that some people like and some people don’t. Why is someone else’s opinion so important to you? As Marvel and DC super fans you have way more in common with each other than you do with the rest of the world. So why do you spend so much time raging at each other? It’s silly. Please just stop it. Stop engaging in that way. But at the very least, when you do, untag me. I’ve muted a lot of you guys, but not all. Thanks.

The tweets came after he expressed his excitement for Zachary Levi landing the starring role in the upcoming adaptation of DC’s Shazam!

Gunn has become a very outspoken Hollywood figure when it comes to voicing his opinion on a variety of issues on social media. In addition to rivalries between comic book fans, he recently shared his views on sexual harassment and abuse in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal and has been very vocal about Donald Trump’s administration.

1 Every time I mention anything DC, no matter what, my feed becomes an endless screaming match about BvS. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 28, 2017

2 You guys are never going to convince each other – it’s just a bunch of wasted energy. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 28, 2017

3 At least when you’re screaming at each other about Trump, it’s something of international importance. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 28, 2017

4 But it’s a 2 year old movie that some people like and some people don’t. Why is someone else’s opinion so important to you? — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 28, 2017

5 As Marvel and DC super fans you have way more in common with each other than you do with the rest of the world. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 28, 2017

6 So why do you spend so much time raging at each other? It’s silly. Please just stop it. Stop engaging in that way. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 28, 2017