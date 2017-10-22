Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn says he’s been warning people about James Toback for more than 20 years. “I couldn’t stop him,” Gunn writes, “but I could warn people about him.”

In a lengthy, blunt Facebook post today – tweeted by Gunn with the message “Why I’ve despised James Toback for over 20 years” – the Guardians writer/director says that when he lived in New York City during the 1990s, he personally met 15 women claiming to have been “accosted” by Toback. (Read Gunn’s post below).

“It’s important to say, I don’t have any firsthand information about any of this,” Gunn writes. “But the stories are so eerily similar, and I’ve heard them again and again from some of the people I trust most in the world, I know the chances of them being untrue… well, it would just be impossible.”

Earlier today, the LA Times published an article in which 38 women claim to have been sexually harassed by the Two Girls and a Guy director. Toback denied the allegations to the Times but has not spoken publicly since the story broke.

The Times article has prompted strong condemnation in Hollywood, but none yet with quite the detail or sting of Gunn’s account.

“When I lived in New York, in the ‘nineties, this dude was EVERYWHERE,” Gunn begins. ‘I have personally met at least FIFTEEN WOMEN, probably more, who say that he’s accosted them in NYC. He essentially goes up to women and says, ‘Hey, I’m James Toback, and I’m a famous director, and I feel like there’s a connection between us.’ Then he shows them some article on himself or some other artifact to prove he is who he is, and tries to get them to go somewhere else with him.

“He has done this to three girls I’ve dated, two of my very best friends, and a family member… twice. Yes, he came up to her twice with the same stupid line, not realizing she was the same person. This is in addition to many other women I’ve talked to at parties or dinners about their interactions with Toback.”

Gunn, who says he distinguishes Toback’s behavior from typical Hollywood “douchebaggery,” offers an explanation to why he’s speaking out now, saying that for 20 years he “did what I could do in my impotent state” by warning people.

“So I did what I could do in my impotent state – for over twenty years now, I’ve been bringing up James Toback every chance I could in groups of people. I couldn’t stop him, but I could warn people about him.”

After posting the Facebook message, Gunn responded to some commenters, including one who assumed Hollywood was full “disgusting perverts.”

“It really is not all of Hollywood,” Gunn responded. “There are a lot of good people here. You just have to seek them out and surround yourself with them early on. I’ve been very fortunate to have done that.”

As for whether he knows of other harassers, Gunn wrote, “Yes, a couple I know of. I bring them up all the time too. But I don’t have anywhere near as much info on them as I’ve had on Toback, so I can’t put the stuff up here on FB (someone just reminded me I posted about Toback years ago, when I was a bit less suable than I am now). But run into me any time anywhere and I will tell you.”

Here is Gunn’s entire Facebook post: