“Which one of y’all kicked me?” Hard to believe it’s been nearly 20 years since LAPD Detective James Carter took a boot to the face from that unknown assailant in Rush Hour. Now it sounds like Chris Tucker’s manic character might be reunited with Jackie Chan’s Hong Kong Detective Inspector Lee for a fourth adventure in the East-beats-West series.

Chan gave a radio interview Thursday in which he teased that a Rush Hour 4 in very much in the works — the first misadventure in the series since 2007. “For the last seven years, we’ve been turning down the script, turning down the script,” Chan told L.A. outlet Power 106’s The Cruz Show. “Yesterday, we just agreed.” Watch the video above.

Chan, who was on the air promoting his newest film, STX’s October 13 opener The Foreigner with Pierce Brosnan, also said: “The script probably at the end of this month will have a second draft, and next year, probably [we will] start. I hope — if Chris Tucker agrees.”

The original Rush Hour grossed $244 million worldwide for New Line Cinema and cemented the Hong Kong-born Chan as an English-language action star, after he had broken through in the U.S. with 1994’s Rumble in the Bronx. Its success led to his pairing with Owen Wilson for 2000’s Shanghai Noon, which spawned a sequel two years later. The buddy-cop action-comedy Rush Hour series with Tucker continued with Rush Hour 2 ($347M WW in 2001) and Rush Hour 3 ($258M, 2007). Brett Ratner directed all three.