Deadline has confirmed that Disney Animation is shelving its Jack and the Beanstalk animated project which was scheduled for release on Thanksgiving 2020. Instead Disney Animation is pursuing another project for that release date, the details of which are still TBD.

In the revised tale directed by Meg LeFauve and Nathan Greno, Jack meets a female giant. Frozen songwriters Robert Lopez and Kirsten Anderson-Lopez were also penning songs for the film. Word is that production hit creative hurdles.

Upcoming for Disney Animation is Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 on Nov. 21, 2018 and Frozen 2 on Nov. 27, 2019.