EXCLUSIVE: The Orchard has slated a release date for the Michelle Morgan written and directed comedy film, It Happened In L.A., which explores the ups and downs of a young dating couple. The pic will get a limited release beginning November 3 in New York and November 10 in Los Angles before its digital bow November 14. The company also dropped the first-look trailer, which can be viewed above.

It follows Annette (Morgan) and Elliot (Jorma Taccone), a mostly happy, moderately neurotic L.A. couple who compare their relationship to their happy couple friends, which is not endorsed by Annette’s beautiful but romantically troubled best friend, Baker (Dree Hemingway), who is very well-versed on the bleakness of the L.A. dating scene.

Kentucker Audley also co-stars in the film, which Ryland Aldrich produced.