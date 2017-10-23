EXCLUSIVE: The second season of Insecure ended last month on HBO but star and co-creator Issa Rae looks to just be getting started with the premium cabler.

With a third season of the acclaimed comedy in the works, the Golden Globe nominee is now also developing a drama with HBO, I’ve learned. With Rae set to executive produce and set in Los Angeles in the early and turbulent 1990s, the project will center on an African-American family dealing with the events of the time. National Book Award finalist and The Turner House author Angela Flournoy will write and EP the still untitled project.

“I’m so thrilled to be working with Angela,” Rae told Deadline. “I was a huge fan of The Turner House and we feel so lucky to bring her beautiful storytelling to HBO,” the actor added of the 2015 first-time novel from the NAACP Image Award nominee who was also shortlisted for the PEN/Robert W. Bingham Prize.

Bridging those later Reagan Era and early Clinton years, the drama will center on the marriage of Sheryl and Jackson, with the former an envelope bounds-pushing real estate agent and the latter a conflicted LAPD anti-gang task force recruit. The potential series will also feature the couples’ teen daughter and son, Ebony and Les.

Along with Rae and Flournoy, Dave Becky & Jonathan Berry at 3 Arts and Montrel McKay at Apex Content Ventures will executive produce too.

The Insecure co-creator is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and attorney John v. Meigs Jr.