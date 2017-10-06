Inside Aleppo – Battle for Aleppo (United Kingdom) won the 2017 International Emmy for News, while Exposure: Saudi Arabia Uncovered (United Kingdom) won the Emmy for Current Affairs tonight at the 2017 International Emmy Awards for News.

The awards were presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in conjunction with the US News Emmys at a ceremony at Lincoln Center in New York City.

“A free and committed press corps is the most important bulwark against repression and tyranny,” said Bruce L. Paisner, President & CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, in presenting the Emmys. “We congratulate the winning reporters, cameramen, and crews behind these outstanding reports for their courageous journalism.”

Inside Aleppo – Battle for Aleppo was produced by ITN/Channel 4 News. This story covers the battle for Aleppo, the most brutal battle in the five-year Syrian war. A Channel 4 News journalist and filmmaker was inside the besieged city with unrivaled access to the horror, chaos, and civilian tragedy unfolding.

Exposure: Saudi Arabia Uncovered was produced by Hardcash Productions/IT/WGBH/Frontline. This film reveals the hidden reality inside one of the world’s most secretive and strict Islamic regimes. With unprecedented access to an underground network of young activists, it uncovers a society where opposition is beginning to take shape.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is a membership-based organization comprised of leading media and entertainment figures from over 60 countries and 500 companies from all sectors of television, including Internet, mobile, and technology.

 

 