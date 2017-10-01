An independent filmmaking crew learned an important lesson last week – always get your permits and notify all local businesses that you’re making a movie.

The Crawfordsville, Indiana Police were called to the Back Step Brewing Company last Tuesday on a possible robbery-in-progress call. When they arrived, they saw a masked man come out of the brewery holding what appeared to be gun. They ordered the man to drop it, and when he didn’t react quickly, the police shot at the man. They missed, striking the building.

The “robber,” aka actor Jeff Duff, then doffed his mask and dropped the gun, shouting that he was making a movie. He barely escaped a fatal shot, according to bystanders, as a bullet whizzed by his head.

“It was very close,” said actor Phillip Demoret to local TV station RTV6. “I don’t want to think about it. If it had hit him, we’d be having a whole different conversation.”

The Indiana State Police were consulted and determined that a unit called Montgomery County Productions was filming at the location. However, no one – not the production company or the brewery – had notified the police or nearby businesses about the shoot.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said that, in light of that, the police shooting at Duff was understandable. “When the police said ‘Drop the gun,’ he turns toward police pointing the gun. If you don’t know it is a movie scene, how are you supposed to react? I know if it was my situation, I probably would have done the same thing.”