We’ll be seeing more of Lenny Cohen in Season 2 of Bravo’s Imposters. Uma Thurman will return as a guest star in the role of Lenny, the ultimate fixer.

When the reclusive ring-leader of a group of con artists needs to keep his employees in line, eliminate an enemy, or whip up a world class omelette, there is only one person for the job – the lethal, articulate and mysterious Lenny Cohen.

Imposters, from Universal Cable Productions, follows a persona-shifting con artist, as beautiful as she is dangerous, and her three most recent victims. Robbed of both their money and their hearts, the trio teams up to chase the woman who has left them questioning everything they believed to be true. Along the way, they learn the art of the con themselves, becoming embroiled in a thrilling game of cat and mouse that includes the beautiful grifter, her mysterious boss and his deliciously psychotic henchman… as well as the FBI. Inbar Lavi, Rob Heaps, Parker Young, Marianne Rendón, Brian Benben and Stephen Bishop star.

Production on Season 2 is underway in Toronto. Adam Brooks and Paul Adelstein executive produce.